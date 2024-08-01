ATS (NYSE:ATS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $29.60

ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.60 and last traded at $29.72, with a volume of 18265 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.07.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ATS shares. Scotiabank raised ATS to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ATS from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.94.

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. ATS had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $587.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.08 million. Sell-side analysts expect that ATS Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in ATS by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of ATS by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in ATS by 0.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,631,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in ATS by 37.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ATS by 1.0% in the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,471,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

