Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 343,923 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Autodesk worth $89,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the software company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the software company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 559 shares of the software company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Autodesk from $316.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total value of $139,331.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,016 shares in the company, valued at $7,857,283.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total transaction of $139,331.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,857,283.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total value of $248,831.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,264,960.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,381 shares of company stock worth $9,401,282 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Performance

ADSK stock traded up $4.18 on Wednesday, reaching $247.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,288,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,603. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $279.53. The company has a market capitalization of $53.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $234.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a return on equity of 65.46% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.