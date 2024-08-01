Axie Infinity (AXS) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $38.66 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $783.86 million and approximately $38.66 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for $5.28 or 0.00008405 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00010615 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,795.08 or 0.99934826 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001001 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007310 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00011461 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00064845 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,426,940 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 148,411,260.56930524 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 5.60305269 USD and is down -2.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 466 active market(s) with $32,221,740.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.