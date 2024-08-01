AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.41, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS.

AXIS Capital Price Performance

Shares of AXIS Capital stock traded up $1.28 on Wednesday, reaching $75.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,097,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,419. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.90. AXIS Capital has a 52-week low of $52.90 and a 52-week high of $78.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on AXIS Capital from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AXIS Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AXIS Capital news, Director W Marston Becker acquired 3,025 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.58 per share, with a total value of $201,404.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,821 shares in the company, valued at $1,452,842.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stanley A. Galanski acquired 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.43 per share, with a total value of $142,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,763 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $840,231.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 6,425 shares of company stock worth $444,351. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

