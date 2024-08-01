B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,893 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $1,978,000. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 299.9% in the first quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 483.3% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 1,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 156.6% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 19,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after buying an additional 12,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total value of $2,267,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,570,541.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total transaction of $2,267,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,570,541.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total transaction of $1,142,681.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,547 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,209.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,642 shares of company stock valued at $8,510,743 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ADI. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.50.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADI traded up $6.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $231.38. 4,306,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,305,313. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $244.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.08.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.98%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

