B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 23 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 471 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BKNG. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,800.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,800.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,069.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total value of $812,830.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at $15,157,314.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Trading Down 0.2 %

BKNG traded down $5.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3,715.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,141. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,733.04 and a 12 month high of $4,144.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,885.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,690.60. The stock has a market cap of $126.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $11.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

