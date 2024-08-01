B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 11,808 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 57.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,808 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. MWA Asset Management raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

IJH traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.97. 9,846,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,707,660. The company has a market cap of $86.76 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.25. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $62.86.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

