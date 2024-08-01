B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 1,453 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,589,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,173,641,000 after buying an additional 336,588 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 10,526.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,362,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $617,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,409 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,038,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $470,536,000 after buying an additional 27,349 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 29.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 953,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $433,621,000 after purchasing an additional 218,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 716,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $324,897,000 after acquiring an additional 9,136 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE LMT traded up $4.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $541.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,478,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,480. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $547.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $472.18 and a 200 day moving average of $454.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $518.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $480.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $526.77.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

