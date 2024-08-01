B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 254.5% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3,236.4% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 8,860.0% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock traded up $1.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.15. 141,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,967. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.22 and its 200 day moving average is $143.94. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $118.81 and a 1 year high of $158.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

