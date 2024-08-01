B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,775 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,503 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $4,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5.8% during the first quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Shopify by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,839 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in Shopify by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 9,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Shopify from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Shopify from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.62.

Shopify Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of Shopify stock traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,627,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,938,915. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.08 and a 200 day moving average of $70.94. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $91.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $78.87 billion, a PE ratio of -358.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 2.30.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

