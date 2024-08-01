B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 73,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 39,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 160,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,843,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 27,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.17.

Shares of NYSE:PEG traded up $1.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.77. The stock had a trading volume of 6,495,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,848,885. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.42 and its 200 day moving average is $67.95. The company has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.59. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $53.71 and a 12 month high of $81.00.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 66.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

