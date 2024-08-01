B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.80 Million Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,340 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

STX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $119.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 5,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total value of $592,740.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,378.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $921,785.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 5,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total value of $592,740.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,378.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,648 shares of company stock worth $4,705,816 in the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STX traded up $3.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.17. 2,670,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,643,763. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.50. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $62.43 and a fifty-two week high of $113.57. The stock has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.82 and a beta of 1.02.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -217.05%.

About Seagate Technology

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.