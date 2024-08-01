B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $2.24 Million Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMB. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 11.8% during the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 12,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 19.3% during the first quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 28,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 17.2% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 19.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,893,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,279,000 after buying an additional 944,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth $2,192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $5,331,392.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,207.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $5,331,392.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,207.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,833 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total transaction of $524,431.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,312 shares of company stock valued at $6,106,519. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $135.05. 3,373,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,191,341. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $116.32 and a 52-week high of $145.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 223.55%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.71%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

