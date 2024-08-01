B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $3.90 Million Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 83.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,144 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,931,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,280,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,555,000 after acquiring an additional 648,150 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,246,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,947,000 after acquiring an additional 803,988 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7,161.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 548,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,910,000 after purchasing an additional 540,500 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 506,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,392,000 after purchasing an additional 9,857 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

TIP stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.18. 1,585,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,008,827. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.64. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.74 and a 52 week high of $108.54. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

