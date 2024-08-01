B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $4.63 Million Stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,419 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $4,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPLX. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Mplx during the 1st quarter worth $482,000. Progeny 3 Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 2.2% during the first quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 975,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,557,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mplx by 5.1% in the first quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 5,224,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $217,148,000 after buying an additional 255,211 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mplx by 10.1% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,974,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $82,046,000 after buying an additional 180,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mplx by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. 24.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mplx Stock Performance

Mplx stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,227,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,801. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.74 and a 200 day moving average of $40.58. The firm has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. Mplx Lp has a one year low of $34.32 and a one year high of $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). Mplx had a net margin of 34.96% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

MPLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Mplx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Mplx from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

