B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $5.16 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VYM. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,023,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $164,899,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $97,395,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,489,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 456.6% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 456,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,934,000 after buying an additional 374,301 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.33. 902,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,864. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.65. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $125.07. The company has a market cap of $56.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

