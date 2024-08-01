B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $5.59 Million Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,603 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 518.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,300,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,176,000 after acquiring an additional 23,726,348 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,144,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,005 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2,285.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,641,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,214 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,281,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,885,000 after buying an additional 1,559,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,722,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,781 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of SCHX traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,972,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,280. The firm has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.27 and a 200-day moving average of $61.58. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $48.31 and a 12 month high of $66.83.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

