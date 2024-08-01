B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $7.21 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,674 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,189 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 13,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of AT&T by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 860,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,445,000 after purchasing an additional 121,006 shares during the period. Bonness Enterprises Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 89,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Chico Wealth RIA boosted its holdings in AT&T by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Chico Wealth RIA now owns 16,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.25. The stock had a trading volume of 39,365,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,740,098. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $138.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.38 and its 200 day moving average is $17.51. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.89 and a 12-month high of $19.74.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank increased their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

