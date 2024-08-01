B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $7.56 Million Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 79.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,097 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $7,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTCS. Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 488,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,091,000 after buying an additional 7,966 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 114,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 16,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.25. The company had a trading volume of 466,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,264. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $71.11 and a one year high of $87.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.2843 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

