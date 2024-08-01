B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter worth $41,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $2,600.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on AutoZone from $3,465.00 to $3,340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,024.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,112.71.

AutoZone Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE AZO traded up $25.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3,133.69. 126,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,022. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,886.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,919.23. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,375.35 and a 52-week high of $3,256.37. The firm has a market cap of $53.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.71.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $35.67 by $1.02. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $34.12 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole acquired 36 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2,757.10 per share, with a total value of $99,255.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,255.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Articles

