B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 312,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 231,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,125,000 after purchasing an additional 43,513 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 629,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,507,000 after purchasing an additional 51,770 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 298,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,851,000 after purchasing an additional 52,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 179.5% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 37,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,085,000 after buying an additional 23,936 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VONE traded up $3.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $249.90. The company had a trading volume of 110,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,504. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.15. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 52-week low of $185.74 and a 52-week high of $255.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.814 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

