B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCK. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its position in shares of McKesson by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,710,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of McKesson stock traded up $7.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $617.02. 664,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,712. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $584.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $544.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $395.30 and a fifty-two week high of $621.07.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 31.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays increased their target price on McKesson from $571.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $599.33.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.92, for a total value of $2,180,192.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,012,564.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total transaction of $351,318.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,941.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.92, for a total transaction of $2,180,192.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,012,564.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,567 shares of company stock valued at $16,691,841. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

