B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,028 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTWO. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 4,000.0% in the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 7,937.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,756,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,186. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.12. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.39 and a fifty-two week high of $92.40.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.299 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

