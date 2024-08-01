B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,876 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 18,093 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,092,040,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in CVS Health by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,691,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,660,298,000 after purchasing an additional 10,837,801 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 573.8% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,553,457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $442,944,000 after buying an additional 4,729,207 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,776,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,491,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 306.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,046,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $240,529,000 after buying an additional 2,297,100 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.05.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.33. 12,777,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,594,239. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.08. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.77 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25. The company has a market cap of $75.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.52.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Articles

