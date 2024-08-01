B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $6,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $297,948,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 5,247.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,463,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,017,000 after buying an additional 2,417,849 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,408,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $871,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,295 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,086,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,626 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2,643.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,170,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

ONEOK Price Performance

NYSE:OKE traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,317,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,751,457. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.58 and a 12 month high of $86.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.65.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.09%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

