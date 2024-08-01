B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 3,371 Shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,371 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 359.6% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $53,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $116,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 464.4% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $165,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHI traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.07. The company had a trading volume of 483,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,081. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.94 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.15.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

