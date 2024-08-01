B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 4,414 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,414 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 215.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.43. 1,531,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,046,595. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.26 and a 200-day moving average of $47.55. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $52.39.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

