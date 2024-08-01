B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $6,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after buying an additional 7,708 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Harrell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,257,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective (up from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James initiated coverage on Eaton in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.06.

Eaton Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of Eaton stock traded up $17.55 on Wednesday, hitting $304.79. 4,908,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,107,452. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $320.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $191.82 and a 12-month high of $345.19. The company has a market cap of $121.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.88, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.