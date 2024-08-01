Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,303,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178,509 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Baker Hughes worth $77,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 32.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,364,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,729,000 after buying an additional 4,207,973 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at about $551,555,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,669,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,319,000 after buying an additional 1,395,083 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,658,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,579,000 after acquiring an additional 204,839 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 10.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,609,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,405,000 after acquiring an additional 612,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,791,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of BKR traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.72. 7,334,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,616,946. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.85 and a 200-day moving average of $32.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $28.32 and a 1-year high of $39.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

About Baker Hughes

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

