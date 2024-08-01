Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $53.40

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.40 and last traded at $53.39, with a volume of 295888 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TBBK. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Bancorp in a report on Monday.

Bancorp Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.58 and its 200 day moving average is $37.58.

In other Bancorp news, EVP Jennifer F. Terry sold 11,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total value of $362,218.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,131.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Cheryl Creuzot sold 766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $25,002.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,638 shares in the company, valued at $249,304.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jennifer F. Terry sold 11,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $362,218.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,131.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Bancorp by 60.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 345.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Summit Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

