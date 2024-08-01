Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $595.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.67 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS.

Beazer Homes USA Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of BZH stock traded down $0.94 on Thursday, hitting $32.73. 332,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 13.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.63. Beazer Homes USA has a one year low of $22.03 and a one year high of $34.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beazer Homes USA

In other news, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 13,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $413,687.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,043,376.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Beazer Homes USA news, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 13,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $413,687.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,119 shares in the company, valued at $5,043,376.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $424,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 195,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,543,635.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,762 shares of company stock worth $1,252,898 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.99% of the company’s stock.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

