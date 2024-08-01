Bitcoin Gold Reaches Market Capitalization of $441.85 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 1st. In the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $441.85 million and approximately $4.50 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $25.23 or 0.00040056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00049627 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00015036 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000272 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a digital currency that aims to decentralize the process of Bitcoin mining by utilizing GPU hardware, making it more accessible to a wider range of users. BTG is based on the original Bitcoin blockchain but incorporates a different mining algorithm, Equihash, to promote decentralization and prevent the concentration of mining power. BTG was created in 2017 as a fork of Bitcoin, and it maintains similar features such as a limited supply cap of 21 million coins. BTG can be used for peer-to-peer transactions, as well as for mining on GPU hardware to earn rewards for securing the network. BTG aims to provide a more decentralized and democratic approach to mining, empowering individual miners and promoting wider participation in the mining process.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

