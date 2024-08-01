BitShares (BTS) Price Reaches $0.0020 on Top Exchanges

BitShares (BTS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 1st. BitShares has a market capitalization of $6.11 million and $87,452.07 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitShares has traded down 3.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000566 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000566 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000421 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

