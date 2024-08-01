Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Blackbaud had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $287.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Blackbaud updated its FY24 guidance to $4.12-4.38 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.120-4.380 EPS.

Blackbaud Stock Performance

BLKB traded down $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.38. 290,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,277. Blackbaud has a fifty-two week low of $64.32 and a fifty-two week high of $88.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.61 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $235,890.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,169.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP David J. Benjamin sold 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $1,299,427.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,793,576.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $235,890.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,169.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,476 shares of company stock worth $2,547,161. Corporate insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.