B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $24.45

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.45 and traded as low as $23.85. B&M European Value Retail shares last traded at $24.16, with a volume of 10,945 shares.

B&M European Value Retail Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.87.

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

B&M European Value Retail Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.3667 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.