Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.21 EPS

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($1.21), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $850.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.49 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS.
Boston Properties Stock Down 1.8 %
BXP stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,383,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,862. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $50.64 and a 52-week high of $73.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.61, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.56.
Boston Properties Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 321.31%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BXP
Boston Properties Company Profile
Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Boston Properties
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Joby Aviation Stock: The Case for Upside Just Got Stronger
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Conviction Firms for Microsoft’s Double-Digit Stock Upside
- About the Markup Calculator
- 5 Aggressive Growth Stocks for Long-Term Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.