Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.21 EPS

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($1.21), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $850.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.49 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS.

Boston Properties Stock Down 1.8 %

BXP stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,383,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,862. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $50.64 and a 52-week high of $73.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.61, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.56.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 321.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BXP has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.60.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

