Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.44.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Friday, June 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cabaletta Bio from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cabaletta Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cabaletta Bio in the 1st quarter worth $191,000.

Shares of Cabaletta Bio stock opened at $7.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.90. The firm has a market cap of $342.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.42. Cabaletta Bio has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $26.35.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.03). Analysts forecast that Cabaletta Bio will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.

