California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 145 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of W.W. Grainger worth $72,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 170.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GWW traded up $10.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $976.81. 385,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,089. The company has a market cap of $47.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $925.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $943.82. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $674.41 and a 12-month high of $1,034.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

GWW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $975.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $1,000.00 to $975.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Stephens upgraded W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $997.75.

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.20, for a total value of $467,667.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,289.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

