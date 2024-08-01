California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Entegris worth $32,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Entegris by 108.1% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 58,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,271,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter worth $3,993,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Entegris by 7.0% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,847,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,587,000 after acquiring an additional 120,507 shares during the period. Finally, Appian Way Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter worth about $1,954,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENTG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Entegris from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.80.

Insider Activity at Entegris

In other Entegris news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,175,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,457 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,265. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Entegris news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $265,806.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,727.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,265. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,796 shares of company stock worth $9,870,921. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG traded down $4.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.29. 5,209,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,447,636. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.88. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.13 and a fifty-two week high of $147.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 56.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $771.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Entegris Profile

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Read More

