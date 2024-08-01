California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 2,482 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 325,646 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Workday worth $88,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WDAY. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 74.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 1,015.8% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of WDAY traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.12. 1,556,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,163,223. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.01 and a 1 year high of $311.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $221.86 and its 200-day moving average is $256.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.17, for a total value of $11,922,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 786,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,407,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.17, for a total transaction of $11,922,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 786,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,407,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total value of $12,841,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 562,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,877,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 524,672 shares of company stock worth $115,938,834 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WDAY shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Workday from $293.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Workday from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Workday from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Workday from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Workday from $330.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WDAY

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.