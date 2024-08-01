California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 379,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,548 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $80,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,044,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,908,000 after purchasing an additional 761,104 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,826,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,680,000 after buying an additional 216,219 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,127,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,148,000 after buying an additional 1,246,662 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $475,073,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,132,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,861,000 after acquiring an additional 57,895 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Melanie Healey acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $199.65 per share, for a total transaction of $399,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,982,371.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HLT. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.16.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:HLT traded down $4.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,856,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,101. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.00 and a 52 week high of $229.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.02.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.