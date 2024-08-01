California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Trane Technologies worth $108,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 453,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,796,000 after purchasing an additional 13,078 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 379.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 306,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,909,000 after acquiring an additional 242,271 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,086,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,176,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,870,000 after acquiring an additional 11,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of TT traded up $5.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $334.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,500,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $75.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.65. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $184.02 and a 12-month high of $351.41.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at $19,532,240.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,532,240.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total value of $2,887,844.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,669,545.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.36.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TT

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.