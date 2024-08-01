California State Teachers Retirement System Has $100.47 Million Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $100,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ROP. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Baird R W raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research lowered Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $674.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $604.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,550,453.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $166,401.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,550,453.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,019. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ROP traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $544.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,944. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.54, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $553.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $545.81. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $474.46 and a 12-month high of $579.10.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

