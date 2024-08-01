California State Teachers Retirement System Has $41.34 Million Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,104 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of NVR worth $41,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVR. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in NVR by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of NVR by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 29 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of NVR by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 897 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVR by 626,255.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 238,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,666,212,000 after buying an additional 237,977 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR Price Performance

NVR traded down $54.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8,607.48. 19,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,480. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5,210.49 and a twelve month high of $8,700.00. The company has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.84 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7,805.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $7,660.15.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $120.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $121.65 by ($0.96). NVR had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 499.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,505.91, for a total value of $1,063,238.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,810.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,505.91, for a total transaction of $1,063,238.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,810.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,585.95, for a total transaction of $1,270,720.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,369.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,548 shares of company stock valued at $12,288,213 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Stories

