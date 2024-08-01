California State Teachers Retirement System Has $80.84 Million Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,102 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of United Rentals worth $80,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of URI. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on URI. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup began coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $745.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $670.92.

United Rentals Stock Performance

NYSE URI traded up $20.02 on Wednesday, reaching $757.10. The stock had a trading volume of 553,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $668.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $666.81. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $387.01 and a 1-year high of $789.80. The company has a market cap of $50.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.71.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.48 by $0.22. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.35 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 17.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In related news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,557.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.