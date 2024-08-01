California State Teachers Retirement System Has $94.89 Million Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 376,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,030 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Marriott International worth $94,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Marriott International by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in Marriott International by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded down $11.47 on Wednesday, hitting $227.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,316,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,094. The company has a market capitalization of $64.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.14. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.75 and a 1 year high of $260.57.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 376.88%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.59.

Read Our Latest Report on MAR

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.