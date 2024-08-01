California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 2,842 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,897 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of First Solar worth $28,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth about $298,123,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in First Solar by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,454,499 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $422,861,000 after purchasing an additional 351,540 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of First Solar by 11.1% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,801,916 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $472,963,000 after purchasing an additional 279,719 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 2,009.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 180,681 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $31,128,000 after buying an additional 172,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bull Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 304,592.2% during the 4th quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 155,393 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $26,771,000 after buying an additional 155,342 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 3,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.48, for a total value of $602,869.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,051.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other First Solar news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 3,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.48, for a total transaction of $602,869.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,051.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.95, for a total transaction of $1,808,372.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,153 shares of company stock worth $12,540,428. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

FSLR traded up $5.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,253,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,270. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $246.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.04. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $306.77.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.71 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 28.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FSLR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on First Solar from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $209.50 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.58.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

