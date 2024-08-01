California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 315 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Markel Group worth $28,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Markel Group by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Markel Group during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Markel Group during the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Markel Group during the first quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Markel Group

In other news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total transaction of $197,741.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,606.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total transaction of $4,915,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,228,184.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total transaction of $197,741.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 634 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,606.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on MKL shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Markel Group in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,626.83.

Markel Group Stock Performance

MKL stock traded down $6.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,638.85. The stock had a trading volume of 41,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,068. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,585.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,527.06. Markel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,295.65 and a fifty-two week high of $1,670.24.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $18.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.50 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 15.23%. Analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Markel Group Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Further Reading

