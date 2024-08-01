California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,159,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,133 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $41,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 171.5% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $169,814.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at $170,226. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WY. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.83.

Weyerhaeuser stock remained flat at $31.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,226,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,520,645. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $26.73 and a 52 week high of $36.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 1.39.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

