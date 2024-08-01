California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of MongoDB worth $39,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,910,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,475,000 after purchasing an additional 68,348 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,408,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,037,000 after acquiring an additional 551,567 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth $326,237,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 22.4% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 550,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,497,000 after purchasing an additional 100,725 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in MongoDB by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 549,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,480,000 after purchasing an additional 204,284 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $2,280,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,564,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $2,280,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,564,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.95, for a total transaction of $2,249,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,148,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,736,560.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,179 shares of company stock valued at $9,156,689 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ MDB traded up $7.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $252.36. 1,556,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,524,713. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.74 and a 12 month high of $509.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of -89.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $256.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $343.64.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.50% and a negative return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $450.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.44 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. DA Davidson raised shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $435.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.74.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

